Right now, the Medicare rebate for a standard consultation is $41.20 with another $6.85 as a bulk-billing incentive if the person had a concession card or is under 16 (this bulk-billing incentive will triple to $20.55 on November 1, 2023) whereas the private billing fee for a standard consultation in Canberra is about $100. So, a GP will really have to see six to seven patients per hour if the GP bulk-billed them all to earn roughly the same amount as a GP who saw three patients per hour and privately billed them all.