The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

NRL finals: Canberra Raiders centre Matt Timoko relishes Bradman Best match-up

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
September 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matt Timoko starts by outlining his desire to become one of the NRL's elite defenders and then tells you: "To be the best, you've got to beat the best."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.