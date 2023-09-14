Unlocking the magic: Top 5 ways to customise your smartwatch

Thanks for your interest in this article. We want to let you know that while this story has been written independently by a journalist, some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click through, ACM may earn a commission.
In today's tech-savvy world, a smartwatch is more than just a timepiece.
It is an extension of your personality; a chance to highlight who you are and what you love thanks to the power of personalisation.
Say goodbye to the standard bands and screens and say hello to customisation.
Let's take a look at the top five fun and creative ways you can customise your smartwatch.
The best way to customise is with a strap. Depending on your personal preferences and 'vibe' you're after there is something for everyone.
If you like a traditional feel a leather strap provides the perfect look. If you want something for an active, sporty lifestyle, or for durability, a high grade silicone band with stainless steel buckles, such as those made by MobyFox, are perfect.
Made in all manner of colours and custom designs the easy to switch out straps giver wearers the ability to truly customise their device.
MobyFox, a leading creator of pop-culture inspired tech accessories, recently launched in Australia giving Aussie shoppers the chance to customise devices with well known pop brands.
Think all the big names in pop culture - Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter, DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Disney, and Friends.
The brand gives pop-culture fans the chance to wear their hearts on their wrists.
Drop into your device app store and search for 'watch faces'. You'll be able to choose from a selection of smartwatch options to update your device.
MobyFox makes it easy. When you purchase a strap, each strap comes with a code to unlock an exclusive collection of 20 licenced watch faces by the MobyFox app, MobyFace (available in the Apple Store).
For Apple devices you can select from a small range of options, or you can also create a custom watch face using photos stored on your iPhone.
The steps and options for customising the watch face may vary depending on the device brand you are using. Be sure to refer to the documentation provided with your item.
Set up unique vibrations or notification icons for your main contacts or important notifications.
By customising to this level you'll always know if your mum is calling even though your phone is on silent, or if you have an urgent email from work without needing to look at your wrist.
This level of personalisation adds a fun element to your smartwatch but also helps you stay more connected efficiently.
Most smartwatches have custom widgets.
You can tailor the screen to bring up particular widgets that mean the most to you such as weather updates, fitness statistics, or even a motivational quote or reminder.
Widgets allow you to keep information that is important to you front and centre. This way you have what you need at a glance with no need to touch or scroll through to find what you need.
Many smartwatches support voice assistants such as Siri or Google Assistant.
By jumping into your voice commands you can customise shortcuts for tasks such as sending texts or controlling your smart home devices.
While the technology is there to wear, it is important to remember that you can also talk to it.
So, while the standard issue band and face is nice, why not make your watch an extension of yourself?
Customisation is a great way to do that.
