The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberra Raiders invite possible Jack Wighton replacement Kaeo Weekes to tour HQ

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Raiders are hoping a tour of their centre of excellence will help lure a possible Jack Wighton replacement to the capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.