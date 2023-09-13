The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Suspended Jack Wighton set to miss Rabbitohs' trip to Las Vegas

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated September 13 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jack Wighton is set to miss next year's NRL season opener in Las Vegas after Mal Meninga put a line through allowing the South Sydney recruit to serve a suspension in the Test arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.