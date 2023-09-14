Canberra Raiders co-captain Simaima Taufa says it's in their own hands to take the NRLW finals berth they deserve.
And, while England international Hollie-Mae Dodd won't play on Sunday, her season-ending injury will be driving the Green Machine to make the play-offs for her.
While Taufa knows they can guarantee themselves finals football with at least a 12-point victory over the Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, the running machine knows they can't let themselves get too fixated on that number 12.
Especially since that number might be irrelevant come kick-off on Sunday.
The fifth-placed Raiders have two ways to jump into the top-four and play finals.
Firstly, a 12-point or greater win over the third-placed Titans will see them leap-frog them into the post season.
But if St George Illawarra can do them a favour by beating the Brisbane Broncos at Kogarah on Saturday night then a win will be enough for Canberra.
Taufa warned her team they just needed to focus on playing well and let the scoreboard take care of itself - and their finals destiny.
"The team's really pumped. We're really excited. It's an opportunity to determine our own fate here at home and it's in our own hands," she said on Thursday.
"I know the group is looking forward to it. We've got a big reason with Hollie being a big drive for us to work really hard to get what we deserve and to fight for every inch.
"To be able to do it at home in our own stadium, in front of all our loved ones, our community, our people.
"It's our house, our home and we protect our family.
"What a way to end the season to see it's literally in our own hands and we can determine come Sunday if we can fight for another week.
"I know the playing group really want that. I know the group wants to do that for each other, our team, the staff and the community because no one expected us to be where we are today."
The Raiders had heart-breaking news this week, with second-rower Dodd undergoing a knee reconstruction.
That will leave the edge forward duties to Monalisa Soliola and Elise Smith against the Titans, who boast Australia second-rower Shaylee Bent.
Taufa said while Dodd wouldn't be out on the field on Sunday, her spirit would drive the team in her absence.
They're desperate to mark the Raiders' inaugural NRLW campaign by making the finals as well.
Dodd's surgery was believed to have gone well and now she'll start the process of returning to fitness for next season.
"To see Hollie go down the way that she did and to be such a crucial injury that it will be the first time for her to overcome that," Taufa said.
"She's got the team around her to make sure she's OK, but it gives us the energy and boost that we know that we're doing it for her as well.
"She's not able to see out the season with us, but she's played a pivotal role in getting us to where we are today.
"She's a massive boost for us and will be one of many reasons on why we will work really hard this weekend."
Raiders prop Grace Kemp backed both Soliola and Smith to get the job done in Dodd's absence.
Soliola's played in seven of the Green Machine's eight games this season - on top of the five games she played for the Dragons last year - while this will be Smith's third NRLW game.
"I'm super confident in those girls," Kemp said.
"It is a big loss, losing Hollie. I hope she recovers well, but as a team we'll get behind her and push her as much as we can on her recovery journey.
"But those girls, they bring a lot of experience to the group as well. It's a big gap to fill, but we've got the girls to do it."
NRLW ROUND NINE
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 3.15pm.
