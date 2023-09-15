There will be desserts galore - as lots of other attractions - at the Aussie NightMarkets in Canberra on Saturday.
The markets are from 4pm to 10pm on Saturday at Thoroughbred Park.
There will be food trucks, street food stalls and a dedicated dessert section selling everything from crepes to glow-in-the-dark fairy floss.
Also check out the craft stalls. There will be kids' rides and jumping castles and carnival games.
An unlimited rides wristband for kids costs $30.
Entry is with a $2 coin. On-site parking is free. Thoroughbred Park is on Randwick Road.
The Marymead spring plant and garage sale is on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.
Volunteers will be selling a variety of high-quality plants, bric-a-brac, toys, clothes, homewares, handbags, jewellery and accessories, as well as a huge variety of fiction and non-fiction books. No matter your interests, they will have something for you.
Grab a bargain, some delicious homemade cakes and a sausage sandwich, all while raising money for Marymead CatholicCare Canberra and Goulburn to support young people and their families.
The plant sale is at Maymead HQ at 255 Goyder Street, Narrabundah.
Spring has sprung and now is the time to enjoy some beautiful blooms, not just at Floriade.
The Canberra Orchid Show is on this weekend, at the Ainslie Football Club.
The show is open Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 3pm.
Entry is $5.
Children aged 14 and under have free entry.
There will be displays of flowering plants and sales of orchids and gardening products.
The club is at 52 Wakefield Avenue in Ainslie.
The Horticultural Society of Canberra is holding its Spring Bulb and Camellia Show this weekend.
It's on in the Lancaster Hall of the Wesley Centre on National Circuit, Forrest.
It's open 11am to 4pm on Saturday and 11am to 3.15pm on Sunday.
There will be lots of daffodils.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
There will also be plants for sale over the weekend.
The show is one of the big events of the Horticultural Society, which was formed in 1929 to "foster the spirit of gardening" in the new national capital.
Come along and see the Canberra Model Shipwright Society's annual display of model ships.
It's on this weekend at the Mount Rogers Primary School on Alfred Hill Drive in Melba.
Opening times are Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 3pm.
There will be more than 60 models in display including submarines, Murray River steamers, wooden sailing ships and exhibitions of everything from scale rope making to 3D printing.
Also on display will be partly constructed models to show and lots of models to be raffled-off as prizes.
Government House has announced its next open day will be on Saturday, October 7.
It's a perfect time to visit the beautiful gardens and appreciate its stunning location on Lake Burley Griffin,
Gates are open from 10am to 2pm and visitors are welcome to bring a picnic.
There will also be a sausage sizzle run by a local organisation and local coffee vendors on site.
House and garden tours will run continuously.
Free parking is available on Dunrossil Drive.
Please note that pets (other than assistance animals) are not permitted.
