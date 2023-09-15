Matt Frawley has no regrets. Even though he knows there might have been more opportunities with the Canberra Raiders next season.
The departing playmaker backed his potential replacement, Ethan Strange, to establish himself as an NRL player next year.
Frawley will join English Super League club Leeds next season, leaving Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty as the only established playmaker at the club.
But they have young gun Ethan Strange, who made his NRL debut playing in the centres this season, waiting in the wings.
The Raiders were also hoping to lure Manly back Kaeo Weekes to Canberra next season to bolster their playmaking stocks.
With Jack Wighton off to join South Sydney, there could've been more opportunity for Frawley at five-eighth in 2024 after he came into the side for the final few games this season.
But he had no regrets about signing a two-year deal to move back to the north of England, where he spent one season with Huddersfield in 2019.
Frawley was emotional after what could be his final game for the Green Machine - the 30-28 extra-time loss to Newcastle on Sunday.
He was proud and grateful to get the chance to play for his home-town club.
Greater opportunity was one of the main reasons he's leaving for Leeds - something that ironically might've also come his way in Canberra next season.
"No regrets, mate. I try to base my game, my career and my life around not having any regrets," Frawley told The Canberra Times.
"Just really grateful to come back here and play some NRL and be part of the club.
"Still really excited for the next chapter and looking forward to getting over there and experience what I've got ahead in front of me."
Frawley said the Raiders would need to add depth and experience around the likes of Strange and young fullback Chevy Stewart.
He felt the pair both had exciting futures ahead of them.
Whether Strange was ready to step into the Raiders No.6 jersey was another thing as he felt it was important not to rush things.
But he had a "massive rap" for Strange, who he labelled an athlete.
Stewart's emerged as a fullback prospect for the Green Machine, having forced Xavier Savage to shift back to the wing in the NSW Cup this year.
"There's some really good young kids coming through," Frawley said.
"Strangey is going to be a first-grader without a doubt and I presume they're in the market for some players as well.
"They'll find the right person. Jamal played some really good footy this year, is steering the ship really well and there's so many exciting players coming through.
"Blokes like Ethan Strange, Chevy Stewart they're all going to become first-graders next year in my opinion.
"It's just maybe getting some experience in there to help them and I'm sure they'll thrive when they get their chance."
