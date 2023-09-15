The "underdog" Raiders will lean on the one-two punch of a bulldozing forward and pacey fullback to snatch an NRLW finals berth from the Gold Coast Titans.
On Sunday afternoon at Canberra Stadium, the Raiders must not only beat Gold Coast, but do so by 12 points or more to make the top-four on for-and-against and seal their spot in the finals.
Otherwise a win by less than that will mean the Raiders have to rely on fourth-placed Brisbane, who boast a superior points differential, to lose its last-round clash.
Coach Darrin Borthwick said two players he believes will be instrumental in steering the Raiders to victory are in-form fullback Apii Nicholls and forward Kerehitina Matua.
"I've been really happy with Apii Nicholls and the way she's been building," Borthwick said.
"She's been terrific for us at the back, and probably the other player that doesn't get the recognition that she deserves is Kere Matua. She's been outstanding.
"She's starting to be that complete player and been a really good impact for us off the bench with Grace Kemp, and I'll be looking for both of those girls to have a similar impact on Sunday and change the game for us."
Matua is a 109-kilogram, physical prop with handy footwork that makes her an underrated weapon for the Raiders.
Highlighting this point, in their win last week Matua scored playing at centre when back-rower Hollie-Mae Dodd was forced off with an ACL injury.
"She delivered for us, and was a handful," Borthwick said of the New Zealander.
"I was really happy that she got across the line. She's very deceiving with her speed."
Just like the men's team, the NRLW squad find themselves entering the do-or-die clash as underdogs, and they're embracing the challenge with their backs against the wall against the Titans.
Borthwick is also hoping that the Raiders community back the women like they would the men in Sunday's double-header featuring the Eels and Sharks in the earlier game at 1.05pm.
"We are the underdogs and a few weeks ago there weren't many people that gave us a chance, and we will use that for a little bit of motivation," Borthwick said.
"We're the last team standing," he added. "We're hoping for a really good crowd on Sunday. It'll be a really good game and it's a women's double-header.
"I know that girls can't wait to get out with the Viking Clap... that's a lot of motivation for us to get the result that we need."
Win or lose, the Raiders have had a sensational inaugural season.
Not only are they in with a shot at making the finals in their first year in the competition, they've already produced new representative-calibre players, most recently in Australian women's Prime Minister's XIII Raiders Janelle Williams and Kayla Fleming, and Papua New Guinea hooker, Ua Ravu.
This weekend's Katrina Fanning Shield is also set to feature a handful of future NRLW stars, with women's rugby league promising to thrive in the Canberra region.
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 3.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Mackenzie Wiki, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Monalisa Soliola, 12. Elise Smith, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Emma Barnes, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Tara Reinke. Reserves: 18. Ella Ryan, 19. Alanna Dummett, 20. Ahlivia Ingram, 21. Jessica Gentle, 22. Ua Ravu
