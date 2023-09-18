When I was growing up in Canberra, I spent a lot more time around those buildings than I do now, and not only because of the bus interchange that occupies the outside of two sides of the Sydney Building. It goes without saying that I was completely oblivious to the buildings and their varying state of neglect. There was simply a lot more nightlife right there in the centre - a couple of pubs, a clutch of nightclubs that changed hands over the years, some live music venues and plenty of places to meet up.