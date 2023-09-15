A 37-year-old man who admitted to chopping at and killing his housemate - but was found not guilty because of mental impairment - died at a mental facility five days after being admitted, police say.
Wajiid Kakar died at the Dhulwa Mental Health Unit in Symonston in the early hours of September 9.
Kakar had admitted to attacking three of his housemates with a meat cleaver and knife at a house in Page.
However, a judge found him not guilty, by reason of mental impairment, of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Kakar, who had been suffering from schizophrenia, was detained in Dhulwa on September 4.
Five days later he was found dead.
"In the evening of [September 8] Mr Kakar suffered what appears to be a medical episode and was declared deceased in the early hours of [September 9]," ACT police said in a statement on Friday afternoon.
"His death is being investigated by the ACT coroner. As the death is a death in custody, a hearing must be held at a future date."
Kakar's attack on his two housemates and a guest on February 20, 2021, was described by the surviving housemate as like a horror movie.
Kakar stabbed three people, killing one and severely injuring the other two.
