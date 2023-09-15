The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Breaking

Housemate killer Wajiid Kakar died at Symonston Dhulwa Mental Health Unit

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated September 15 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 37-year-old man who admitted to chopping at and killing his housemate - but was found not guilty because of mental impairment - died at a mental facility five days after being admitted, police say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.