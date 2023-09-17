A chapter by Richard Hu from the University of Canberra on Hong Kong and China's "one country two systems" policy demonstrates the complexity involved in assessing developments in China. We may and should decry Hong Kong's loss of democratic rights, but there was and is no way of retaining a totally separate Hong Kong. Hong Kong is now part of a huge conurbation, dwarfed by Shenzhen and Guangdong and increasingly integrated with Macau.