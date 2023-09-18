Police are treating a weekend fire that caused structural damage to an administration building in Hackett as suspicious.
Police said ACT Fire & Rescue were called to the fire on Maitland Street, Hackett, about 4.30am Sunday.
"ACT Fire & Rescue extinguished the fire, however the building sustained structural and smoke damage," they said in a statement.
"Following an examination of the scene, the fire was deemed suspicious, and police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident."
Police want to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious on Maitland Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, or who may have any information about the incident. They are asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or at its website quoting reference 7539951. Information can be provided anonymously.
