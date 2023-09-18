The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Maitland Street, Hackett, fire treated as suspicious by ACT police

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are treating a weekend fire that caused structural damage to an administration building in Hackett as suspicious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.