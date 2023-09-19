ACT police seized almost $120,000 worth of drugs, weapons and cash in a series of raids across Canberra that were part of a nation-wide operation, they say.
Police say they made made 979 arrests across the country, laid 2006 charges, executed 388 search warrants, and seized 1.2 tonnes of drugs with an estimated street value of $475 million, as part of Operation Vitreus.
ACT police say they executed 13 search warrants in Canberra, between September 11 and 15.
"As a result of these activities, approximately $120,000 worth of illicit drugs were seized, including methylamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, heroin, and GBL. Police also seized prohibited firearms, prohibited weapons, cash, large quantities of steroids, stolen property, a ballistics vest, and two pill presses," they said in a statement.
"Two arrests were also made, with a 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man - who are both suspected of being involved with the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang - arrested on Monday, September 11 at a residence in Gungahlin, with further arrests expected."
They said they also gathered intelligence "in relation to multiple drug trafficking networks, progressing several ongoing investigations".
Detective Inspector Mark Steel from the Criminal Investigations - Organised Crime unit said ACT Policing was working with local and national law enforcement partners to target the manufacture, trafficking and supply of illicit drugs.
"Illicit substances can have a devastating effect on members of our community, and can be linked to violent offences such as assaults and other serious crimes," he said.
"I would call on anyone with information about the manufacture and sale of illicit drugs in the community to report that activity to Crime Stoppers - the more reports we receive, the better an intelligence picture we can create of these offenders."
Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website with any information, which can be provided anonymously.
