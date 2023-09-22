Chief Minister Andrew Barr has already declared it his new local, but the freshly-launched cafe Stepping Stone is offering up more than just good coffee and a calm ambience in Dickson.
The vegetarian cafe is a social enterprise, employing and training migrant, refugee and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, people who can face multiple barriers to stable employment, according to co-founder Vanessa Brettell.
The new cafe joins the original Stepping Stone cafe at Strathnairn, opening in Dickson on August 1 but officially launched on Friday.
"It's been really overwhelming the support we've received already from the local community," Ms Brettell said.
The cafe, a stunning space designed by David Pennington from Collins Pennington Architects, is on the ground floor of the common Ground Dickson housing project in Hawdon Place.
The women behind the counter, serving the coffee and sustainably-sourced food, all have an inspirational story to tell.
Masuda Zafari, 24, was studying to be a doctor in Afghanistan when she and her family fled the country in 2021, in the midst of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.
"It was so scary," she said.
"But to finally get here - we have a good life. It's nice to feel something positive."
Masuda lives in Canberra with her father. The rest of her family is in Pakistan.
She is studying health science at the University of Canberra, working part-time at the Stepping Stone cafe.
"So I can support myself as a student," she said.
The cafe is a much-appreciated lifeline for Masuda.
"It's a nice place, they are kind," she said.
The Stepping Stone supervisor in Dickson is Madina Lodeen. She also worked at the Strathnairn cafe, which has so far employed 28 women.
Just 18, and also a refugee from Afghanistan, Madina came to Australia in late 2020 in the midst of COVID, quarantining in Adelaide and then moving to Canberra.
She is studying a bridging course at the University of Canberra, with plans to do law next year.
"It's beautiful actually," she said, of working at the cafe.
"Great team, so friendly. I just love it."
The cafe is part of Common Ground Dickson, which opened last year, providing stable housing for people on low incomes or at risk of experiencing homelessness.
Residents of Common Grounds can also apply for permanent or casual roles at Stepping Stone, giving them and income and skills.
Stepping Stone at Dickson has so far offered 15 residents work, training and support for workforce integration.
Housing Minister Yvette Berry, who helped to launch Stepping Stone on Friday, said it was another example of how Common Ground was giving those in need "a crack at happiness".
Stepping Stone Dickson in Hawdon Place is open Tuesday to Saturday 8.30am to 3pm.
