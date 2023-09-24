Police have suspended the license of a 30-year-old Macgregor man after he was allegedly caught driving more than 75kmh over the speed limit on the Monaro Highway.
ACT police said they were able to catch the accused by using dash-cam footage from a driver who witnessed the incident.
The member of the public was driving southbound on the Monaro Highway about 5.45am on September 13, when they were allegedly overtaken by a silver Holden Commodore sedan speeding down the road.
ACT Policing's Major Crash Team conducted a time-over-distance calculation using the supplied dash-cam footage, which allegedly found that the Holden must have been travelling at least 168kmh in a 90kmh zone.
Police issued the driver with a traffic infringement notice for speeding more than 45kmh over the legal limit, which carries a penalty of $1841 and six demerit points.
The driver also had his license suspended for three months.
In a statement, ACT Policing said they would "like to remind drivers that they can be caught speeding at any time irrespective of whether police are around".
They also encouraged drivers who captured dangerous driving on dash-cam footage to provide this to the police.
