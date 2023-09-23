ACT Policing is calling for information from the public regarding a repossessed vehicle which was allegedly found to have $280,000 worth of cocaine concealed inside.
On Friday, May 5, a grey Toyota Rav4 bearing NSW registration ERP90Q was subject to repossession.
Police said the vehicle had been found in a public car park near the corner of Archibald Street and Mouat Street, Lyneham.
Following repossession, the vehicle was left in a holding yard for a number of months.
On September 6, mechanics working on the vehicle allegedly located a hidden compartment in the boot.
Police said a shopping bag was located inside the compartment which contained approximately 800g of cocaine and a quantity of boric acid, a known cutting agent.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police were notified and the vehicle was subsequently examined, with two motorised hides alledly located in the vehicle. These hides were sophisticated and professionally installed, which is indicative of use by organised crime, police said.
The street value of the cocaine located is approximately $280,000.
A forensic examination of the vehicle has produced several leads, and investigations are ongoing.
Police would like to speak to anyone with information about the vehicle that may assist in identifying who was using it prior to its repossession.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7531470. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.