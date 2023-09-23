The Canberra Times
ACT police seek public help after cocaine allegedly found in hidden compartment of repossessed car

By Staff Reporters
September 24 2023 - 9:08am
ACT Policing is calling for information from the public regarding a repossessed vehicle which was allegedly found to have $280,000 worth of cocaine concealed inside.

