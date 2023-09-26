Chief Minister Andrew Barr is heading to the United States for an eight-day trade mission focusing on tourism and economic development.
One of the main goals for the trip will be to market Canberra as a "desirable location for US tourists".
Mr Barr would like to establish one-stop flights between New York and Canberra, and Canberra and Dallas, with the stopovers to be in Auckland or Nadi.
"Canberrans also benefit from more direct services with travel to multiple US destinations possible without having to fly via Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane," a statement said.
"The government, in partnership with Tourism Australia, Fiji Airways and Visit Canberra is seeking to further grow demand out of the United States to Canberra.
"This significantly enhances the prospect of additional flights being added to Fiji Airways weekly schedule between Canberra and Nadi."
The trip is expected to cost $55,000 and will include staff from Visit Canberra, the commissioner for international engagement Brendan Smyth and representatives from the Australian National University.
The Chief Minister will travel to Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC as part of the eight-day trade mission. He will meet with Australian ambassador Kevin Rudd, Austrade and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade executives, US travel agents and investors.
"The goal of the mission is to further develop the ACT's position as a desirable location for US tourists, a safe place to invest, a leader in innovation and Australia's knowledge and research capital," the statement said.
This will be the fourth international trip for the Chief Minister this year. He travelled to New Zealand in July, to South Korea and Japan in April and Singapore in February.
A ministerial briefing from last year, released under freedom of information, showed planned trips for ACT officials to the United Kingdom, France, Spain, the United States, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Vanuatu, Indonesia and Singapore over the 2023-24 financial year.
A trip to China is pencilled in for next financial year.
