The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Emma Davidson says a lot of 'careful thinking' goes into decisions about leave at mental health units

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated September 25 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's Minister for Mental Health has said a lot of "careful thinking" goes into making a decision about whether someone is allowed to leave a mental health facility.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.