Indigenous leader and "no" campaigner Nyunggai Warren Mundine has declined to condemn "racist" comments, declaring he is not the "overlord of free speech", in an address urging Australians to vote against the Voice to Parliament proposal.
Mr Mundine, the chairman of CPAC Australia, was asked by journalists about commentary from a media advisor for the organisation questioning the heritage of key "yes" figures, and a speech given by comedian at a CPAC conference which labelled traditional owners "violent black men".
Professor Megan Davis and Aunty Pat Anderson in August responded by calling on the "no" campaign to end "racist jokes and misinformation", NITV reported.
Asked how these comments impacted respectful debate around the Voice, Mr Mundine responded that the referendum campaign had "opened that door for those debates, and we can't really complain about them if we open those doors".
"They're not my words," he said, asked whether the comments were racist.
"Now, whether I agree with those comments is irrelevant. I'm not going to be standing here and becoming the overlord of what is comedy and what is not comedy.
"They have freedom to have comedy and make jokes."
Australians will vote on the proposed advisory body in a referendum to be held on October 14. The referendum question will ask voters whether or not they want to "alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice."
If successful, the body would be formed through legislation in Federal Parliament.
It would comprise of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from every state and territory, who could provide advice to Parliament on issues affecting Indigenous people in their community. They would be chosen by their local communities and serve for a fixed period.
Mr Mundine used his address to argue the advisory body would not improve outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, calling it "radical and divisive".
Referencing accusations that the "no" campaign was lying to Australians about the proposed body and promoting fear and doubt, Mr Mundine claimed the case for the Voice was "built on a pack of lies".
"Albanese says the current approach has failed," he said.
"The Voice will take the current approach, wrap it in more bureaucracy and entrench it in the Constitution forever.
"If the purpose of the Voice is to end disadvantage, it shouldn't be in the constitution, because that's permanent.
"That says Indigenous Australians will always live in poverty. That we'll always need help. That we are destined for permanent disadvantage."
"This is exactly what people thought in the 1800s when they set up the protection regimes, when they set up segregation.
The "no" campaigner said most Indigenous Australians "are doing fine".
"They go to school. Go to work. Run businesses and take care of their families. And, they aren't in prison. They don't need a special Voice."
The "yes" campaign argues the Voice to Parliament will recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia and work to deliver real improvements in life expectancy, infant mortality and health, and education and employment.
Mr Mundine also said the "biggest lie of all" was that "no" campaigners did not have a plan, nor a desire to improve Indigenous opportunities.
"I don't believe anyone in this country wants to see any Indigenous Australians continue to struggle. Certainly not us," he said.
The focus, he said, should instead be on improving education and economic participation for Indigenous people, making funding for Indigenous bodies more transparent and addressing social issues such as "violence, abuse, coercive control and destructive behaviour that goes on in some Indigenous communities".
Mr Mundine claimed the advisory body would take power from traditional owners, though he did not detail how.
"All of us must work harder to create opportunities for other stories. We oppose the radical and divisive Voice," he said.
"That pathway will not lift Indigenous Australians. It will not lift Australians. It will only divide us and keep us that way and that's why we are voting 'no' to the Voice."
