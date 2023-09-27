The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Man faces ACT Supreme Court trial, accused of 'molesting' sisters

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
September 27 2023 - 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of "molesting" a child left one of his alleged victims in "unbearable" emotional pain, with her writing in her diary years later "seeing his face makes me want to die", a jury has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.