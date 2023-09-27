The hit however is not just against the speaker with whose views you disagree. The hit is against all of us. It happens in a number of ways. First, we condone harm being caused to one of us by people who do not have to answer or take responsibility in any way for their actions. That is a very bad precedent to set. Second, we are all harmed because we lose our right to hear the speaker's view. Yes, you may not like their view, some of the rest of us may not like it either but surely we have a right to hear it. We have the right to decide for ourselves and not have that arbitrarily taken from us by a few people just announcing they don't feel safe around those views.