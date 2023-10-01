Canberrans will have to wait a little longer to get a glimpse of the new Harris Farm Markets grocery store, with opening plans delayed until early next year.
But there's good news, as another retailer will be joining the new precinct and is on track to open in time for Christmas.
Plans for the new-build Harris Farm Markets at Majura Park have changed slightly since it was announced more than a year ago.
The markets were originally planned to be a "flagship" store, based on their huge Albury shop, housed in a new 4500-square-metre building.
Tristan Harris, co-CEO of the family-run fresh food market, told The Canberra Times in May 2022 the group was aiming to open the store by Christmas 2023.
It is now likely to be early next year, with fit-out set to begin soon.
Harris Farm Markets will downsize its original plans and take a smaller 3000-square-metre portion of the building, located between Costco and Ikea.
Construction of the building is now complete and ready for the fresh food market to move in.
The remaining space will be divided and leased to two other retailers, Canberra Airport retail leasing manager Lachlan Fitzpatrick said.
Kitchen Warehouse, a family owned and operated kitchen supply shop born out of Perth, has leased one of the spaces and is due to open its first Canberra store in time for Christmas.
Fit-out is currently underway and the team is preparing for a grand opening on November 12, Kitchen Warehouse general manager retail Justin Zito said.
"We're super excited and we just want to share our passion of home cooking and entertaining and bringing it to life," he said.
Mr Zito said the group had been eyeing a Canberra store for some time and the location next to Harris Farm Markets was a natural fit.
"It has been a long time coming and it's been all about finding the right location for us," he said.
"[Harris Farm Markets] matches really well with what we're trying to achieve."
Capital Airport Group is currently in negotiations with "another national large-format retailer" to lease the third space, Mr Fitzpatrick said.
Harris Farm Markets was founded in 1971 by David and Cathy Harris and is now operated by three of their sons.
In May 2022, Tristan Harris said the Canberra store would include a deli with more than 500 cheeses, dry-aged meat fridges, a juice bar, nut station and flower market.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
It won't technically be Canberra's first ever Harris Farm Markets, however.
The company operated stores in the ACT during the 1980s but they closed around the early 1990s when the business ran into financial trouble and was forced to "start again from scratch", Tristan told The Canberra Times in May.
Harris Farm Markets were unable to be reached for comment.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.