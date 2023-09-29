And that is what is at stake here. As Andrew Podger, a former Commonwealth agency head put it in 2019; "Balancing responsiveness to the elected government and exercising the independence inherent in being professional, impartial and non-partisan, in serving the public and the parliament as well as the government, is not new: it is a perennial challenge." Perhaps the Pezzullo case is a line in the sand moment, where the Public Service Act and the High Court's affirmation of the need for an apolitical public service, are taken more seriously than has been in the case in recent years.