The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT court sentences murderer Rebecca Massey for drug trafficking

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
September 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Massey leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale
Rebecca Massey leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A murderer who trafficked drugs while on parole has avoided more time behind bars after demonstrating a "marked change".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.