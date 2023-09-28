The Canberra Times
Shane Drumgold v Board of Inquiry set for February 2024 hearing

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated September 28 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 12:51pm
Chief Minister Andrew Barr and former Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC. Pictures by Gary Ramage, Karleen Minney
The territory's Chief Minister is "safekeeping" in excess of 180,000 documents from the inquiry that made damning findings about the former top prosecutor's conduct, a court has heard.

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

