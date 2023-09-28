Canberra's public health system may fall short of a 60,000 elective surgery target, promised at the last election, but the Health Minister remains hopeful.
Rachel Stephen-Smith revealed the territory fell short of its elective surgery target by more than 2000 over the past year.
There were 12,629 elective surgeries over the 2022-23 year. The government had aimed to complete 14,800.
"That's obviously very disappointing but I do want to really congratulate the teams across the board for the incredible work that they've done to even get to that number," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
The territory government has a target of 15,500 elective surgeries over the 2023-24 year.
The government has an ambition to deliver 60,000 elective surgeries over the four years to 2024, which was a 2020 election promise but opposition health spokeswoman Leanne Castley questioned whether this was on track.
"We're just a year out from the next election and if you look at the figures, we are just shy of 42,000 elective surgeries so they aren't tracking well to meet that promise," she said.
"They haven't done a lot to convince me that this 60,000 target is going to be made."
But Ms Stephen-Smith is still hopeful.
"We're certainly aiming to meet that 60,000 target over the four years, we've obviously been affected over the last couple of years by COVID-19 impacts and by the theatre fire at Calvary Public Hospital," she said.
"This 15,500 target for the financial year will get us very close to being able to achieve that 60,000 target."
The government is hoping this will be boosted by the reopening of theatres at North Canberra Hospital, the former Calvary public hospital, which were damaged in a fire last year. The theatres suffered damage due to a combination of fire, water and smoke.
Ms Stephen-Smith said on Thursday the theatres would reopen next month.
North Canberra Hospital general manager Elaine Pretorius confirmed the fire started in the ceiling and travelled through a pendant. It was sparked in a boom light.
She said the cost to rebuild the theatres was about $15 million.
"Everything was damaged including the interior walls and lights and everything you could possibly think of," Dr Pretorius said.
Three theatres will reopen next month. The hospital has only been using two theatres and another is currently being used for storage.
Dr Pretorius said the hospital fell about 600 short of its elective surgery target last year.
Ms Stephen-Smith also announced the government would increase the number of surgeries undertaken in private hospitals as part of an expanded partnership.
This will include surgeries in hospitals in NSW.
Surgeries such as ear, nose and throat and gynaecology will be outsourced.
