The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government still aiming for 60,000 elective surgeries as North Canberra theatres set to reopen

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
September 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's public health system may fall short of a 60,000 elective surgery target, promised at the last election, but the Health Minister remains hopeful.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.