A separate emergency department for children will be established in the new critical services building at the Canberra Hospital.
Health authorities will also be required to better promote a program where parents and carers can ask for more help if they are worried about their child's condition.
The ACT government has published its Child and Adolescent Clinical Services Plan 2023-2030.
The plan said there will be a separate emergency department, which will include a separate children's waiting room, triage, assessment and treatment areas.
There will also be a dedicated area in the intensive care unit for children, and children admitted to the unit will be required to have a paediatric consultation within four hours.
Canberra Health Services will also tell more people about its Call and Respond Early program, which is a number parents and carers can call if they are worried about their child's condition.
Authorities will also seek to establish better links with Sydney hospitals.
The plan pointed to the service's early warning system for children. Senior clinicians at the hospital had disagreements about the system used in detecting the severity of illness in children and determining whether care should be escalated.
The plan said the system was evidence based but needed to be continually monitored and reviewed following the implementation of the digital health record.
The plan was developed by a panel appointed to oversee changes to Canberra's paediatrics care.
A 2021 review into paediatric services at Canberra Health Services found staff felt there were "unnecessary risks for unwell children".
This review found gaps in care for critically ill unwell children aged between 1 and 12, and found demand for a paediatric intensive care unit.
Paediatrician and former chief executive of the Sydney Children's Hospitals Network Professor Michael Brydon led the review panel.
Professor Brydon said the plan prioritised children needing early intervention so they could return to good health more quickly.
"We've developed this plan to make sure health services can identify the children with the most needs, and also make sure those children get the best services possible. We've listened to the parents, the families and, of course, the staff," he said.
"We've looked at the local information and we have incorporated successful initiatives from experts elsewhere. We are confident this plan will be a very positive way forward."
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith thanked the panel members for their work.
