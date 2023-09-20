The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr urges all MLAs to sign letter to express 'collective concern' at federal interventions

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
September 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All members of the ACT Legislative Assembly were urged to sign a letter to the Federal Parliament expressing their "collective concern" at "repeated attempts" to intervene in the territory's laws but this was dismissed by the Canberra Liberals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.