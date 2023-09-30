The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Mark Kenny | When frank and fearless gets fast and fawning

Mark Kenny
By Mark Kenny
Updated October 1 2023 - 6:12am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The past few years have hardly been flash for the public service, nor for government accountability and trust more broadly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kenny

Mark Kenny

Columnist

Mark Kenny is The Canberra Times' political analyst and a professor at the ANU's Australian Studies Institute. He hosts the Democracy Sausage podcast. He writes a column every Sunday.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.