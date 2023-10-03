The Canberra Times
Canberra region and South Coast towns face high fire, flood risks amid extreme weather

By Peter Brewer
October 4 2023 - 5:30am
An early blowtorch has been applied to the long, difficult bushfire season ahead as numerous blazes burnt out of control through the local region on Tuesday, from Bermagui on the South Coast, to Bredbo and Shannons Flat south of the ACT.

Peter Brewer

