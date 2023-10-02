The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The new fire season had barely begun when 'it got quite hectic' down near Bredbo

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It felt a little like the Black Summer all over again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.