Think everything has settled down at Tiger Lane? Think again.
Just when no one was looking, the Canberra Centre dining precinct opened two new South East Asian eateries on Wednesday, Supalove and Honey Toast - rounding out the final stage of the development.
Drawing inspiration from the Mekong Delta - a floating market that travels through cities, towns and jungle via waterways - the new additions offer up affordable Thai cuisine, decadent desserts, speciality coffee and grab and go breakfast and lunch options with a Vietnamese-French twist.
Supalove is the larger of the two new restaurants and will be serving dishes inspired by flavours found in street vendors across Thailand, especially Bangkok.
Leading the kitchen is head chef Grace Prasongsook of Inka fame. She's an expert in Thai cuisine with Thai, Chinese and Vietnamese roots, and learning how to cook in northeast Thailand.
MUST READS:
"Supalove's menu is all about quality food made from quality produce that references traditional, old-world techniques, reimagined new-age and playful ways and served inside an environment that is as authentic as it gets, while still being in Canberra," Prasongsook says.
"Best of all, its fresh, fast, affordable and cooked with a lot of Thai love."
When it comes to the menu, expect plenty of standouts including olive fried rice - a Bangkok speciality which takes preserved black olives and fresh olives and stir fries them with egg and a side of fresh chilli, Thai herbs and peanuts.
Classic Thai curries include a Massaman Curry made from scratch using locally farmed Claystone beef. A southern softshell crab curry is also set to be a firm favourite, as a creamy laksa-style curry inspired by flavours of Phuket.
The second venue, Honey Toast is a Vietnamese "hole in the wall" concept. During the day it will feature grab-and-go breakfast and lunch options with a Vietnamese-French twist and at night it transforms into Tiger Lane's dessert offering.
In daylight hours the display cabinet will see fresh items on rotation including a ham and cheese croissant with bahn mi flavours, a bacon and egg roll with siracha mayonnaise, salads and Vietnamese-style baguettes. Drinks will include smoothies and juices as well as speciality Veneziano coffee blends and of course, traditional Vietnamese coffee.
As the sun goes down, the eatery morphs into its namesake, offering up a dessert menu with decadently sweet honey toast dessert dishes.
The must-try offering is their signature Honey Toast, which is Three Mills Baker Baked shokupan (Japanese milk bread), topped with honeycomb, honey and vanilla ice cream. Another standout includes the Crème Caramel Toast which is topped with salted caramel ice cream and a whole crème caramel.
A secondary cocktail bar will open from the back of Honey Toast to enhance Tiger Lane's drink offering. Drinks include cocktails like the Tuk Tuk, made up of Roku gin, lime, house kaffir syrup and umami bitters, as well as mocktails including the Mai Little Pony - a non-alcoholic apple martini.
With the warmer weather, these drinks are perfect for the also newly opened outdoor area on Narellan Street.
Supalove is open from 11.30am until late Monday to Sunday. Honey Toast is open from 7.30am until late, Monday to Friday and 9am until late, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.