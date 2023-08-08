The brick half-chicken ($30) comes with three different condiments, giving you three completely different experiences in the same dish. The chicken is portioned into a breast, and a maryland as such. It's melt-in-the-mouth tender, the skin has been crisped up without drying out the meat. The pick of the condiments is the ginger scallion (again we wish you could buy bottles of it), it's tart but sweet. Delicious.