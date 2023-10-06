The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The most beautiful bookshelves display more than books

Linley Wilkie
By Linley Wilkie
October 7 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arranging books with other objects creates a beautiful bookshelf. Picture Shutterstock
Arranging books with other objects creates a beautiful bookshelf. Picture Shutterstock

Nothing makes a statement quite like a bookshelf lined with literary classics, transforming it into an artwork of sorts - or even wallpaper, should the collection be large enough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linley Wilkie

Linley Wilkie

Senior journalist, group features and special publications

I've been a lifestyle and features writer for 23 years, covering everything from fashion and beauty, to homes, parenting and travel. Having worked for Text Media, Fairfax Media and now Australian Community Media, these days I'm at more kids sports games than fashion parades.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.