Nothing makes a statement quite like a bookshelf lined with literary classics, transforming it into an artwork of sorts - or even wallpaper, should the collection be large enough.
If your house has an impressive built-in bookshelf, or the bespoke shelves you've built (or bought) are equally large, it doesn't matter if you can't fill it from top to bottom with books - as striking as that looks, there are other ways to fill the shelves that can create an equally awesome impact.
Favourite photos or framed postcards are a simple way of decorating empty space on a bookshelf.
You could even place smaller frames atop of pile of stacked books, as this helps create variety in how everything is presented.
The type of plant you place in your bookshelf will largely be dictated by where the bookshelf is and how much sunlight it cops during the day.
Succulents can be cute and compact, so ideal for a tight space, but if you're after a real showstopper, vines such as Devil's Ivy can cascade down the shelves or side of the bookcase, and doesn't mind a little neglect.
When it does come time to water, make sure you take plants out of the bookshelf so they can drain properly, away from those precious pages.
Make sure you don't try and squeeze too much onto one shelf
A small display of three or five (no more, no less) items is a great idea if you have a large section of bookshelf to spare. Ornaments, vases, unlit candles and small decorative boxes all work well, but it doesn't really matter what the items are.
More importantly, try to avoid anything too matchy-matchy or contrived and focus on how they work together as a group. A common theme (the beach, for example) or colour might unite them aesthetically - just make sure the cluster has a variety of heights and shapes.
If you have a collection of favourite keepsakes from a holiday or loved one, your bookshelf can be the perfect place to keep them so you can see them every day.
Don't try and squeeze too much onto one shelf, as this will detract from the impact the item(s) would otherwise have. This rules applies for any non-literary objects you decorate your bookshelf with.
One of television's most coveted bookshelves belongs to Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw, whose life journey has also played out in her apartment during the 25 years fans have known and loved her.
Earlier episodes saw Carrie's bookshelf heaving with magazines - no doubt Vogue and the like - systematically ordered into simple storage folders that sat side-by-side on the shelves.
If you have a similar collection of mags you can't let go, or a particular periodical you still subscribe to, neatly grouping them in this fashion means you can easily find that old souvenir edition of a favourite masthead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.