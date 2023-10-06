The Church of Scientology has revealed its plan to transform part of the historic Cameron Offices in Belconnen into an "ideal org" church.
The church purchased the former government office at 56 Chandler Street, Belconnen in 2019 for $8.8 million, government records show.
The group have remained quiet since the purchase but a recent video has emerged spruiking the plans.
A spokesperson confirmed the church intended to restore the property and turn it into an "ideal church organisation", also known as an ideal org.
Ideal orgs provide "the ideal facilities" to Scientology parishioners and are designed as "a home for the entire community and a meeting ground for cooperative efforts to uplift citizens of all denominations", the spokesperson told The Canberra Times.
In the 2021 census, 1655 people identified Church of Scientology as their religion across Australia, down from 1681 people in 2016.
Known as the third wing, the building was listed for sale in June 2018 after the tenant, Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, relocated to another office.
It is one of just three wings that remain of the original Cameron Offices complex. Initially made up of nine wings, the buildings were partly demolished in about 2007.
Wings three, four and five and a pedestrian bridge are all registered on the Commonwealth Heritage List for their association with the late Australian architect John Andrews AO, who was recognised as a leader of the modern architecture movement.
The office complex was built in the 1970s and was considered a "bold, uncommon example" of late 20th century brutalist style, its heritage report states.
At the time of its construction it was Australia's largest office complex development, the report also states.
Any proposed use of a heritage place requires testing against the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999.
A spokesperson for the church said it recognised the significance of the Cameron Offices and intended to honour the original design.
"Church of Scientology International oversees the renovation and restoration of all new churches around the world and has retained local experts who are advising on the planning and execution of this important project," they said.
"The goal in developing each of the church's properties is restoration to magnificence."
The spokesperson said the new Belconnen church would have a public information centre open to visitors.
"In addition to congregational services, weddings and other religious ceremonies, the church's chapel will be made available to charities and community groups for a wide range of gatherings, such as conferences and workshops," they said.
The spokesperson would not confirm when the restoration will begin and the video also offered little insight into a timeframe.
First published on a blog by American journalist Tony Ortega, the video begins with a montage of Canberra images while a voiceover says "the best is yet to come" and that "something major is on the horizon" for Canberra and Australia.
The video goes on to describe the ACT as "the easiest place in Australia to get a job" and as having "the highest standard of living in Australia".
At the end of the video, text appears on screen stating: "We have been gifted the largest religious building in Canberra."
It ends with an image of the Cameron Office building behind text saying "Join the movement!".
