A decade from now, 18-year-old Ava Piazza will be a brilliant test case for the growth of women's football.
The new Canberra United recruit from Sydney signed her first fully professional contract in the capital this week ahead of their season-opener against Adelaide next Sunday.
Her signing comes as interest in women's soccer is at an all-time high following the Matildas' magical run in the Women's World Cup just a few months ago.
The impact of the tournament hosted in Australia and New Zealand is expected to have a flow-on effect for the A-League, and it's already being felt, with memberships being snapped up in record numbers.
And young, up-and-coming players like Piazza, taking their first steps in what is hoped to be a long career, are poised to benefit the most from the rise of women's soccer.
Because with more public interest, comes more sponsors, more media attention, bigger crowds, more merchandise sales, bigger player salaries and greater investment to help the sport continue to improve in Australia.
"It's a really exciting time coming off it and I think we can grow the game even more," Piazza said.
"It was amazing to be in Australia for the World Cup. The crowds were phenomenal.
"It can show us what we can really do here, and I think it's only going to promote the A-League."
Piazza was most recently playing with Heidelberg United in the Victorian National Premier League.
She'd previously played for Sydney clubs and even with the Sydney FC Boys Academy in the NSW NPL competition, but after rapid development in Victoria, earned a call-up to the Young Matildas training camp.
United coach Njegosh Popovich said Piazza is one of a handful of younger recruits that he's looking forward to give opportunities to this season, despite their lack of experience.
"Ava is a very good prospect for us and she has immense potential," he said. "We see that in her technique and her ability to see a pass, so I think she'll be a great addition.
"For those players at Young Matildas level, it's important for us to give them opportunity.
"Yes, they are young, but I think with a few smart heads around them I think they'll be very good."
One of those more senior players that Piazza is keen to link up with at United is fellow defender, American import Cannon Clough, and former Matildas forward Michelle Heyman.
"To follow in her footsteps and get advice from her is great," Piazza said. "She's a great striker, so being able to play a long ball over to her, hopefully I can pick up some assists."
Adelaide United v Canberra United at Hindmarsh Stadium, Sunday October 15 at 3pm
