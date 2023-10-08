Zach Bates might need P-plates on his car when he drives around Canberra streets - but there was no such need when he was racing around Mount Panorama.
Bates finished third in a Dunlop Super 2 Series race in Bathurst, with the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver sitting fifth on the overall standings leading into the series finale at the Adelaide 500 on November 23-26.
The Canberra product signed a deal to race with Walkinshaw Andretti United after finishing second on the Toyota86 series last year, where he won more races than any other driver.
The Super 2 category is the level directly below the Supercars and helped launch Cameron Hill into a V8 driver's seat this year.
Bates is hoping to follow the same path, while his cousins Harry and Lewis have dominated the Australian Rally Championship in recent years.
Zak Best sits in first overall on the Super 2 standings - but he was on the wrong end of heartache in Bathurst when a five-second penalty for a false start overturned his race victory and handed the honours to Kai Allen.
Best leads Allen by 30 points on the overall standings, setting up a tantalising finish in November.
"I didn't get a very good start, but I knew Zak was on the verge of getting a penalty, which is a bit unfortunate, you don't want that to happen," Allen said.
"I went across the line and they were celebrating and I was like, 'What for?' It's an unreal result, I'm so thankful for the team."
