The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Review: Benicio del Toro shines as a seasoned detective in Reptile

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reptile

MA15+, 137 minutes. Netflix

2 stars

This film is frustrating. It has a good cast and an interesting story, but it's unnecessarily slow and long-winded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.