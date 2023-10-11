The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Liberals' Elizabeth Lee calls on Greens to explain support for protest 'celebrating atrocities'

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
October 11 2023 - 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Greens leader Shane Rattenbury must explain why his party is promoting an event that "seeks to celebrate atrocities in the Middle East", Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.