Three doctor training programs in departments across Canberra's public hospitals are being closely monitored to ensure they can continue running.
In order to train doctors in specialties, hospitals must be accredited by independent training colleges.
These colleges can revoke programs if they identify issues, and the hospitals are reaccredited on a regular basis.
One surgery program at Canberra Hospital was suspended before being reinstated, while the cardiology department is being closely monitored.
Meanwhile, the obstetrics and gynaecology department at North Canberra Hospital has been waiting to be fully accredited since May last year.
The Canberra Times has previously reported that accreditation for Canberra Hospital's plastic surgery team and child-at-risk health unit have been revoked, while obstetrics and gynaecology programs are at-risk.
Canberra Centenary Hospital's accreditation for the fetal medicine unit was suspended in 2023 due to a lack of specialists.
Canberra Hospital lost accreditation after an Early Surgical Educational and Training trainee complained to the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS).
The complaint resulted in Canberra Hospital losing accreditation for that program in March 2022.
Issues included staffing, auditing and the teaching program, the college said.
The program was reinstated in May 2023, re-allowing the hospital to have one trainee for five years.
Among other measures, the hospital appointed a unit director, integrated a new consultant position, created a more structured training program and allocated time for the surgical supervision to train.
Canberra Health Services said the college told them "The executive and paediatric surgeons have responded in a positive fashion to the concerns of the committee.
"[They] deserve recognition for their considerable efforts. They have addressed each of the concerns raised, have kept the committee appraised of their progress and have a structure which would enable an appropriate learning environment."
The North Canberra Hospital obstetrics and gynaecology department was granted provisional accreditation the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) in May 2022, Canberra Health Services confirmed.
Guidelines state "Provisional accreditation is given to those training sites that meet some, but not all, of the RANZCOG Accreditation Standards."
The college asked the hospital to further appoint and support more training supervisors, provide more support, strengthen the education program for trainees and improve workplace support, CHS said.
The hospital was run by Calvary Care at the time. They sent the college a progress report in March 2023.
"North Canberra Hospital is awaiting review of another progress report that was submitted in September 2023 for full accreditation," a Canberra Health Services spokesperson said.
"After not hearing back from RANZCOG, North Canberra Hospital followed up in August 2023. RANZCOG then responded asking for another progress report, which North Canberra Hospital has provided. As mentioned previously, CHS is awaiting review of this latest report."
RANZCOG declined to answer questions.
Canberra Hospital's cardiology department has "severe issues" a training college said in a July review, with trainees having to go to Sydney for some of their training.
Canberra Hospital has been working with the Royal Australian College of Physicians (RACP) on cardiology training to ensure the department continues to meet its accreditation requirements, Canberra Health Services said.
"[This is] following the changes underway in recent years to improve both the culture and operating model for cardiology services," a spokesperson said.
Several senior cardiologists were stood down in April 2022 following allegations of workplace bullying and harassment.
RACP declined to answer questions.
