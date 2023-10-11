The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Man charged with unlawfully confining partner in home for months

TP
By Tim Piccione
October 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman faked an illness to alert authorities and escape five months of confinement inside a locked home, police have alleged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.