The Kiwi Ferns are going into their Pacific Championships clash with the Jillaroos as huge underdogs this weekend, but believe an upset could be brewing in a Raider-versus-Raider showdown.
For the Green Machine co-captain Simaima Taufa is a tireless workhorse leading from the front, and New Zealand five-eighth Ash Quinlan and fullback Apii Nicholls expect no different when they line up on Saturday night in Townsville in pursuit of the Women's Pacific Cup.
"I'm actually really nervous to be honest, but also really excited," Nicholls told The Canberra Times.
"I've played against Simaima in a few other Test matches and at the World Cup as well.
"It's exciting to play against players like her. Simaima is such a good player and leader and I know that it's going to be a tough game.
"We're really confident in each other that we're going to give it our best, and if we do that I think we'll give them a good run."
"I know the Jillaroos have a lot of big names, but if each of the Kiwi girls can do the little one-percenters, hopefully we can cause an upset," Quinlan added.
As well as needing to defuse Taufa's rampaging runs that frequently set up her backs to score, Nicholls is wary of Dally M-winning Jillaroo Tamika Upton who is coming off hot NRLW form, with the fullback claiming the premiership with Newcastle.
"She'll be a big one for us," Nicholls said. "Our players can't give her any space because we all know she's such a big threat."
Australia are the overwhelming favourites when the two top-ranked teams meet following their 54-4 thumping of New Zealand in the World Cup final.
While Nicholls is an experienced playmaker at international level, Quinlan will be making her Kiwi Ferns debut after a solid inaugural season in Canberra.
Despite representing Australia in touch footy, New Zealand-born Quinlan said playing this weekend is "special" having recently been part of the Maori Ferns win at this year's All Stars.
Quinlan credited Canberra's support on and off the field, particularly in welcoming her young daughter Nevaeh, as a major reason she's been able to shine at her new club and now wear the New Zealand jersey.
"This debut, it means a lot to me," she said. "I've actually had this goal since last year, and to be able to finally be recognised is something special.
"I've been through a lot in life, and I'm quite new to the sport, so it's pretty special.
"It's something that I'm very proud of and I can't wait to get out there and represent my whole family."
Quinlan said her time with Canberra has differed greatly from her former club Parramatta, where she unfortunately wasn't able to bring her daughter while pursuing her NRLW career.
"It was really tough for us last year when I relocated to Parramatta, so to have her with me in Canberra was really awesome," Quinlan explained.
"Last year was the hardest thing ever not being able to see her and having at least three weeks between visits. When we left each other at the airport the goodbyes were quite hard.
"So the Raiders have been such a supportive, family club and it's been a different experience for me from Parramatta to Raiders. I'm very grateful to have that support network away from home."
As a mum of two boys Felix and Siona, Nicholls has also had a positive experience when it comes to Canberra's approach to players with children, and that's part of the reason she has no plans on going anywhere else for the foreseeable future.
"It's a club I'll be playing for long term hopefully, if they want me," she said.
"The Raiders are one of the best clubs I've been apart of because of the culture there and how they care not just for me but for my family as well. They've given me everything I've needed."
Australia v New Zealand (women), Saturday 6pm at Townsville
Australia v Samoa (men), Saturday 8pm at Townsville
Samoa v Fiji (women), Sunday 1.45pm at Port Moresby
Papua New Guinea v Cook Islands (men), Sunday 4pm at Port Moresby
Jillaroos: 1. Tamika Upton 2. Jaime Chapman 3. Jessica Sergis 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Julia Robinson 6. Tarryn Aiken 7. Ali Brigginshaw 8. Shannon Mato 9. Keeley Davis 10. Jessika Elliston 11. Kezie Apps 12. Olivia Kernick 13. Simaima Taufa. Interchange: 14. Emma Tonegato 15. Caitlan Johnston 16. Kennedy Cherrington 17. Shaylee Bent. Reserves: 18. Lauren Brown 19. Emma Manzelmann 20. Keilee Joseph
Kiwi Ferns: 1. Apii Nicholls 2. Annessa Biddle 3. Shanice Parker 4. Mele Hufanga 5. Leianne Tufuga 6. Ash Quinlan 7. Raecene McGregor 8. Mya Hill-Moana 9. Brooke Anderson 10. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa 11. Otesa Pule 12. Laishon Albert-Jones 13. Georgia Hale. Interchange: 14. Tyla Nathan-Wong 15. Najvada George 16. Jasmine Fogavini 17. Amelia Pasikala. Reserves: 18. Abigail Roache 19. Cheyelle Robins-Reti 20. Tiana Davison 21. Capri Paekau
