On the quiet rural road I sometimes travel on my way to Trentham, a long, modern structure has made itself home in the landscape, where once there was nothing but fields of green (and the odd wombat).
The building - a private dwelling - is actually among friends, with plenty of swish houses now dotting this part of the Hepburn Shire.
This is Winter Creek, home to truffle and cattle farmers Trish and Brad Gooch, and the work of Macedon Ranges practice, sense of space (SOS Architects).
According to SOS director Silas Gibson, the brief was for a contemporary single storey home with a strong connection to the site, that also complemented the surrounding rows of tall pine trees.
Silas says it was important for the owners to see through the pine trees to the truffle farm and cows grazing in the adjacent paddocks. The owners were also keen in how the shadows of the trees and the quality of light would impact living in the house through the day and in different seasons.
The exact site for Winter Creek proved to be key challenge, to avoid trees falling on the house and maximise opportunities for solar gain (Trentham can be bitterly cold during winter). The house was therefore built towards the back of the paddock, which Silas says creates a lovely open grassed forecourt area.
The Gooch's acted as owner/builders for the project (they had been living part-time on the farm in converted shipping containers), challenging in any climate, let alone during a pandemic. First meeting at a pub in Trentham, Silas says they knew immediately the couple were interested in quality and so were excited about working with them to bring their aspirations to life.
Winter Creek was created in two distinct sections: a private wing for the bedrooms, bathrooms and garage within the black box-shaped form, and then a perpendicular taller flat roof over the more open, shared zones. The floor-to-ceiling windows create an open and connected feeling in this main living space and a concrete wall projects out into the landscape to define the entry.
High levels of insulation were used throughout the home, creating an airtight building envelope. Living areas have been oriented towards the north to capture winter sun, and high performance thermally broken aluminium glazing has been used throughout the home. Thermal mass has been incorporated in the tiled concrete slab and rainwater is captured for reuse, with all wastewater treated onsite.
Silas says the site and client's commitment to quality and simplicity results in a very simple and quite formal approach, which is rarely so appropriate and impactful.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.