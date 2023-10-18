The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Spiderbait set to open new basement bar Fun Time Pony, in the Sydney Building

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated October 19 2023 - 9:34am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's set to be one of the most anticipated openings of the year, and it will be opened by one of the biggest bands to ever come out of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.