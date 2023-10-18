It's set to be one of the most anticipated openings of the year, and it will be opened by one of the biggest bands to ever come out of Australia.
When Fun Time Pony opens its doors on November 17 it will do so with Spiderbait taking to the stage.
The basement bar is one of three new venues Rabble Group, the hospitality company behind Assembly The People's Pub and Corella, is opening in the Sydney Building, on the corner of Alinga Street and East Row in the coming weeks. Joining Fun Time Pony are the split-level Italian restaurant Bada Bing and the New York-style venue, Al's Deli and Diner.
"Fun Time Pony is our answer to Canberra's thirst for dynamic, unforgettable entertainment," founder of Rabble Group, Wes Heincke says.
"We're thrilled to launch this space that combines the best of live music, nostalgia, and late-night shenanigans."
After seven acclaimed albums, with the eighth arriving in 2024, Spiderbait's career now spans three decades, with no signs of slowing down.
And they're a band that encapsulates the position Fun Time Pony plans to hold in the Canberra hospitality landscape.
The venue plans to be more than just a rock dance club; it's a mission to switch up the way Canberrans experience live music.
The subterranean hideaway is packed full of audacious finishes such as tiger-print carpet and zebra-print lounges to create a psychedelic experience.
The vibe is dark and untamed - the ideal setting for a grungy New York-style pizza that's being transported down via the dumbwaiter.
The basement venue, once occupied by Pancake Parlour, was one of the main drawcards to purchasing the location, according to Heincke. As soon as he saw the space - after it had been gutted following the closure of Pancake Parlour in 2020 - he could see the potential it had for a new type of late-night space.
The exposed red bricks - original to the building - as well as the fireplace and mirror once held in Pancake Parlour, are set to be complemented by the newer elements, such as the carousel-style horse and pinball machines that will be added into the space.
Fun Time Pony promises a jam-packed 2024 calendar of local live music and events, global acts, open mic nights and comedy, with plans to support the growth of the Canberra music scene. It invites aspiring artists to register their interest in performing gigs at the bar via its website.
Fun Time Pony will be open Wednesday to Sunday, from 4pm until the wee hours of the morning.
Fun Time Pony opens at 8pm, with Spiderbait headlining from 10pm on November 17. Tickets go on sale Monday at 9am via Oztix. People can register for an on-sale reminder via Oztix. For more information go to funtimepony.com.au
