Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell has defended his appointment of ally and former Labor senator for Queensland Chris Ketter to a government trade posting in San Francisco over a reportedly "preferred" senior Austrade public servant as following "all of the usual processes".
The federal opposition has slammed Labor for "mind-blowing" hypocrisy after it was revealed Mr Ketter's July appointment to be Australia's next senior trade and investment commissioner and consul-general in San Francisco came at the expense of the head of Austrade's Americas investment desk Kirstyn Thomson.
News Corp newspapers reported on Thursday that Mr Ketter did not apply for the job and is being trained by Ms Thomson ahead of his arrival in the United States.
Senator Farrell, who is friends with Mr Ketter and both are members of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Union (SDA or shoppies union), was questioned by the Opposition in Parliament about the merits-based process of the appointment.
"We have we have followed all of the usual processes usual processes that apply in terms of the selection of people who present this in these missions overseas," Senator Farrell told the Senate.
"I am very comfortable, I have to say, with the appointment of Mr Ketter."
Asked again about the process for selection, Senator Farrell said there was a "clear advantage" to be represented by people who've had distinguished careers beyond the public service, such as business people and former parliamentarians.
"I'd note that that was frequently done by the former government," he said. "That's the process. That's the process."
Ms Thomson has subsequently been appointed to posting in Singapore, but the opposition is crying foul over the appointment.
Opposition trade spokesman Kevin Hogan said the posting was at odds with government statements on "re-balancing appointments towards qualified senior officials".
"Labor's hypocrisy is mind-blowing," Mr Hogan said in a statement. "Austrade ran a proper process and put forward a preferred candidate, a high-ranking official with two decades' experience in trade but Farrell dumped her to appoint his mate Chris Ketter to the San Francisco post."
"It was Labor who went hard on the Barilaro trade envoy appointment, this therefore is just rank hypocrisy."
The appointment of the former deputy premier to the $500,000-a-year role as NSW's New York trade ambassador in June 2022 sparked political outrage, several inquiries and the resignation of a cabinet minister.
But the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption in March found no evidence of corrupt conduct behind the Barilaro appointment.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers also defended Mr Ketter's appointment, saying he was "incredibly experienced" and would make a "very fine" trade and investment commissioner.
"Chris Ketter is incredibly experienced across government, in the defence industry and in the technology sector as well. And his experience aligns really well with our objectives in that part of the world," the Treasurer told reporters in Canberra.
