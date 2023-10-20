The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Simon Cowan | Things to learn from the Voice to Parliament referendum

Simon Cowan
By Simon Cowan
October 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the wake of the Indigenous Voice referendum failure, much has been written about why the "no" case prevailed, how the "yes" camp lost and what lessons we should learn from the campaign and defeat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Cowan

Simon Cowan

Canberra Times columnist

Simon Cowan is research director at the Centre for Independent Studies and a regular columnist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.