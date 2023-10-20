Canberra's iconic colourful paddleboat fleet will disappear from the waters of Lake Burley Griffin.
Paddle Boat operator Nick Tyrrell announced the closure of Capital Paddle on Friday afternoon.
"Unfortunately the old paddleboats are almost a half-century old, and although we'd love to see them operate forever they really are just at the end of their useful life. It's practically impossible to find parts for them to keep them going, so we came to the decision with the NCA to retire them before the summer," he said.
Mr Tyrrell said the paddleboats had reached the end of their useful life and were in need of major repairs which the operator could not afford.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Many of them needed major repairs and we couldn't find various central parts for them," Mr Tyrrell said.
"The cost was just exorbitant and we just ran out of time before summer."
Many Canberrans will have fond memories of pedalling out onto Lake Burley Griffin on one of the lake's iconic paddleboats.
Capital Paddle was launched by Nick Tyrrell, founder of GoBoat Canberra, in 2019.
Canberrans can still chart the lake with Mr Tyrrell's electric GoBoats.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.