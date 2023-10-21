Canberra United's nine-game undefeated A-League Women's streak came to an end on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Melbourne City that featured a contentious, "soft" penalty decision.
A brace from City star Rhianna Pollicina, including a decisive penalty, sealed victory for City to give it a flawless start to their 2023-24 A-League Women campaign, while United are still searching for a win this season.
On the penalty awarded to City, United vice-captain Emma Ilijoski felt Canberra was hard done by, but she praised how the team reacted.
"We didn't give up till the final whistle and we had our share of chances, so it's not the result we wanted but there's a lot we can get from the game," Ilijoski said.
"Big moments can change things and they're learning moments, but at the end of the day we just need to be better."
Canberra struggled to hold much possession in the first half and only had a few chances, skipper Michelle Heyman having the best of them.
A neat through-ball from Vesna Milivojevic around midfield got Nikki Flannery behind the defence.
The vice-captain then crossed to Heyman at the top of the box but the striker dragged her shot wide left.
City wrestled back control from there and forced multiple saves from Canberra goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln before Melbourne's Pollicina got a breakthrough in the 26th minute, finishing a bouncing cross from winger Daniela Galic.
Galic nearly doubled City's advantage minutes from half-time, denied by the right post from a rebounded close-range save by Lincoln.
United did well to get to the first half down just one goal considering it had only 19 passes in the front third compared to City's incredible 119.
Into the second half Canberra coach Njegosh Popovich made a quick substitution, bringing in forward Sofia Christopherson for young defender Tegan Bertolissio to add some oomph to their attack. However, within the opening minute of the second term, United conceded a second goal.
Holly McNamara was being chased by United back Sasha Grove as she entered the area, when Alex McKenzie came across to help and made enough contact to cause the City star to fall to the turf.
Referee Anna-Marie Keighley instantly pointed to the penalty spot and Pollicina stepped up to score.
"It was soft if there was contact ... but the referee had a front-row view," A-League commentator Taryn Heddo noted of the decision.
"[McKenzie] wasn't happy, but to me there was a clear clip there," A-League legend Teresa Polias added in commentary.
In the 59th minute Heyman clashed with former United defender and new City signing Laura Hughes, but the Canberra skipper's appeals for a penalty fell on deaf ears.
Still Heyman kept pressing and on the counter-attack she was rewarded in the 63rd minute off a Milivojevic long ball that bamboozled City goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx and defender Rebekah Stott.
Lincoln was still busy in goal, making several stops to keep United in the game, including a fingertip save onto the crossbar to deny Pollicina a hat-trick.
Milivojevic had an injury-time, deflected shot on goal that threatened to steal a draw but it was saved to secure City the win.
United will now have a week off before its first home game of the season against Perth Glory on November 4 at McKellar Park.
"We have the best fans in the league so we can't wait to come back and put on a performance for them in our first home game," Ilijoski said.
MELBOURNE CITY 2 (Rhianna Pollicina 26m, 47m pen) bt CANBERRA UNITED 1 (Michelle Heyman 63m) at Melbourne Park on Saturday.
