ACT decriminalisation laws allow a person to possess two types of drugs

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
October 28 2023 - 5:30am
People can possess two types of drugs so long as both are under the allowable limit without facing criminal penalties, under the ACT's new drug laws.

